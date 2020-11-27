TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Safety reminders issued for hikers

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is reminding hikers to consider personal safety precautions before they head out for a hike.

The Sheriff’s Office has recently taken two separate reports for sex crimes that occurred on rural hiking trails in the county.

On Oct. 11, a suspect accosted a female and threatened to sexually assault her on the Baron Ranch Trail, and another female was sexually assaulted Nov. 8 on the Aliso Trail.

Both offenses involved a female victim and a male suspect. It is unclear if the suspect in both cases is the same.

Both cases occurred on rural hiking trails with very few fellow hikers.

The investigations are ongoing, and anyone with any information is encouraged to call Sheriff’s Detectives at 805-681-4150.

The Sheriff’s Office shared a few safety tips to consider for hikers: Hike with a companion, and one in the same household to be COVID safe; complete a trip plan that details where you will be walking, contact information, arrival and return times and who’s with you; hike before the sun sets; and have a way to communicate without relying on cellular reception.

— Grayce McCormick

Outbuilding fire knocked down in Solvang

COURTESY PHOTO

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department knocked down an outbuilding fire Wednesday night in Solvang.

SOLVANG — Around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to reports of a structure fire on the outskirts of Solvang on Hill Haven Road.

The fire department sent a full structure response with four engines and a battalion chief.

The large outbuilding, which was possibly a homeless encampment, was heavily involved in fire and extended into brush.

All fire was knocked down, and no injuries were reported.

The cause is still under investigation.

— Grayce McCormick