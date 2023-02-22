TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Turkey coop destroyed by fire

COURTESY PHOTO

Santa Barbara County firefighters respond to a fire at a turkey coop in Buellton.

BUELLTON — An early morning fire Tuesday destroyed a turkey coop at Pork Palace, 1400 State Route 1, Santa Barbara County Fire officials said.

The 15-foot-by-20-foot turkey coop was fully involved in flames when firefighters arrived after 7:30 a.m., officials said.

The fire was knocked down 20 minutes later.

Firefighters kept the flames from adjacent structures.

An unknown number of turkeys succumbed to the fire, but multiple chickens were saved, officials said.

The cause of the blaze was under investigation.

— Neil Hartstein