TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Identity sought for suspect

COURTESY PHOTO

Lompoc police are seeking help in identifying this suspect in an alleged attempt to steal safes from Below Five in Lompoc.

LOMPOC — The Lompoc Police Department is requesting the public’s help to identify the suspect in this photo.

He, along with three other males, allegedly entered Five Below in Lompoc during business hours.

Lompoc police said two of the males acted as lookouts, while the other two were able to obtain access to the secured back office.

Once inside, they allegedly attempted to steal two safes. They were unsuccessful in moving or opening the safes. Lompoc police said the suspects took multiple photos of the safes during the crime.

The suspects were confronted by employees and fled. Five Below employees said stores in the Bakersfield and Delmonte areas have been targeted in a similar fashion.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects is asked to contact the Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341.

— Katherine Zehnder

Police: Woman forced to give money

SANTA BARBARA — An elderly woman last week was forced into a vehicle in downtown Santa Barbara and taken to her home, where a large sum of her money was stolen, according to Santa Barbara police.

At approximately 11:30 a.m. Feb. 16, the woman was leaving a store in the 200 East block of Gutierrez Street when she was approached by a man and woman whom she did not know. The suspects then allegedly forced the victim into a vehicle and drove to the victim’s house.

After entering the home, the suspects reportedly left the area in a gray 4-door vehicle after obtaining a large sum of money, according to Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale. He said no further information is available to describe the vehicle.

Sgt. Ragsdale, the public information officer for Santa Barbara police, said the suspects are currently outstanding.

The female suspect was described as an older white woman, Spanish-speaking with brown hair and approximately 6 feet tall. Sgt. Ragsdale said she told the victim she was from Costa Rica.

The male suspect was described as an older white male, Spanish-speaking with black hair and approximately 6 feet tall. Sgt. Ragsdale said this man told the victim he was from Cuba.

This case is currently under active investigation by Santa Barbara police detectives. If you see the suspects, you’re asked to contact the Santa Barbara Police Department immediately by calling 9-1-1.

— Katherine Zehnder

Road closure near Vandenberg Village

VANDENBERG VILLAGE — Roadwork at the intersection of State Route 1 and Santa Lucia Canyon Road near Vandenberg Village will result in a detour for travelers on March 2 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Caltrans said northbound traffic will not be able to enter Santa Lucia Canyon Road from State Route 1. Traffic will be detoured to Timber Lane, where drivers can turn around and head south on State Route 1 back to Santa Lucia Canyon Road.

Travelers leaving Santa Lucia Canyon Road will not be able to enter northbound State Route 1. Traffic will be detoured to Constellation Road to re-enter northbound highway 1.

Message and directional signs will be in place to alert travelers in the area.

— Katherine Zehnder

Man charged with electronic peeping

Santa Barbara County District Attorney John T. Savrnoch announced Wednesday that Justin Obinna Asinobi, 22, has been charged with 26 counts of Unlawful Electronic Peeping, a misdemeanor.

Counts 1 through 12 pertain to identified victims, and Counts 13 through 26 pertain to unidentified victims, prosecutors said.

The defendant appeared in Superior Court on Wednesday before Judge Raimundo Montes de Oca.

Bail was set at $200,000, and the defendant was ordered not to have any contact with the victims, stay out of Isla Vista and be subject to GPS monitoring.

The court continued his arraignment to Friday in Department 8 of Santa Barbara County Superior Court.

— Neil Hartstein