TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Bike Ride to use highways

Participants in the Solvang Century Bike Ride will utilize portions of the state highway system within Santa Barbara County between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. March 4.

There are three lengths of rides, which include a 52-mile route, a 68-mile route, and a 101-mile route. The rides have sections that use the following state highways in Buellton, Lompoc, Orcutt and Los Alamos areas: State Route 1, State Route 135 and State Route 246.

No road, lane, or shoulder closures are permitted for the bike ride, according to Caltrans. There will be signage along the route informing the public of this event. For more information, call the Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs Office at 805-549-3237 or visit dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.

— Katherine Zehnder

Chimney fire

COURTESY PHOTO

Santa Barbara County firefighters respond to a chimney fire Wednesday night in Santa Ynez.

SANTA YNEZ — A chimney fire took place Wednesday evening in the 3000 block of Figueroa Mountain Road.

Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the Santa Ynez blaze, according to Capt. Scott Safechuck, the department’s public information officer. He said no injuries were reported and the cause is under investigation.

Call time was 7:42 p.m.

— Dave Mason