TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Ice leads to Cold Spring Bridge accidents

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – Icy conditions on the Cold Spring Bridge on Highway 154 caused three separate accidents early Sunday involving eight passenger vehicles and one semi truck, Santa Barbara County Fire officials said.

“One accident happened in the middle of the bridge,” said Public Information Officer Mike Eliason. “Vehicles on both sides saw the accident and stepped on their brakes and other vehicles hit them from behind.”

One elderly male with moderate injuries required extrication and was taken by ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. Two pregnant women were taken to the hospital, too, as a precaution, fire officials said.

The highway was closed after the 7:46 a.m. accident, but the California Highway Patrol reopened the highway around 10 a.m., officials said.

— Neil Hartstein