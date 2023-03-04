TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Police seize over 20 pounds of drugs

SANTA BARBARA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Santa Barbara police seized more than 20 pounds of illegal drugs, a large amount of cash and a firearm Wednesday evening.

SANTA BARBARA — On Wednesday at 8 pm, the Santa Barbara Police Department Special Investigations Unit seized drugs with a street value of over $130,000.

The deadly drugs were seized during a search warrant at a local Santa Barbara motel after a month-long investigation into drug sales in the city. Taken off the streets as a result of this investigation were 11 pounds of crystal methamphetamine, 10 pounds of fentanyl, a large amount of cash and a firearm.

This is an ongoing investigation with no further information available at this time, according to Santa Barbara police.

The Santa Barbara Police Department encourages anyone struggling with a drug addiction to seek assistance at any one of the local drug addiction rehabilitation clinics.

Anyone with information about fentanyl drug dealers are encouraged to call the Santa Barbara police’s special investigations unit at 805-897-2339. A message can be left anonymously.

— Katherine Zehnder

Man dies despite CPR

SANTA BARBARA — On Thursday at 4:58 p.m., Santa Barbara police officers responded to the 900 block of Chapala Street for a reported assault in progress.

Officers arrived on the scene and quickly determined no assault occurred. It appeared to 9-1-1 callers that an individual was assaulting a man lying on the ground. However, it was determined the individual was attempting to perform CPR on the unresponsive man.

Santa Barbara City Fire and AMR Paramedics arrived on the scene and continued CPR for approximately 30 minutes. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Coroner responded.

The cause of death is currently unknown, and the investigation is ongoing, according to Santa Barbara police. The name of the decedent is being withheld pending notification to the next of kin.

— Katherine Zehnder

Tar on Fairview Overpass

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY FIRE DEPARTMENT

The Fairview Avenue overpass was closed during efforts to clean up tar that smeared the roadway.

GOLETA — Roofing tar from an unknown source ended up covering the Fairview Avenue northbound overpass above Highway 101.

The hazardous conditions led to the closures of lanes.

Santa Barbara County Fire medical engine 12 responded. Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office and Caltrans were on the scene for cleanup for an additional hour.

The call time was 9:14 a.m.., Capt. Scott Safechuck, public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, reported in a tweet.

— Katherine Zehnder

Caltrans provides update

CALTRANS

This is an artist’s rendering of the upcoming San Ysidro Roundabout.

MONTECITO/SUMMERLAND/CARPINTERIA — Construction is beginning for the San Ysidro Roundabout in Montecito.

A pre-construction community overview meeting will take place at 5 p.m. March 9 at Montecito Union School, 385 San Ysidro Road, Montecito.

According to Caltrans, motorists can expect work in the northwest corner of the intersection of North Jameson Lane and San Ysidro Road as well as at the northbound on-ramp at San Ysidro Road and the overcrossing sidewalk by the ramp. The northbound on-ramp will close on March 13 and remain closed through early 2025 for the roundabout and freeway construction.

Crews will remove old pavement, clear and grub vegetation, and begin grading for a new retaining wall, Caltrans said.

The southbound on-ramp at Olive Mill Road will reopen by March 8, and the southbound off-ramp at North Padaro Lane will reopen by March 10.

Below is the schedule for closures, which is subject to change according to the weather.

NORTHBOUND HIGHWAY 101

— Sunday nights from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. will be one lane from Santa Monica Road to Sheffield Drive with off- and on-ramps closed at South Padaro/Santa Claus Lane.

— Monday to Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. will be one lane from Santa Monica Road to Sheffield Drive with off- and on-ramps closed at South Padaro/Santa Claus Lane.

— The off-ramp at Olive Mill will be closed for up to seven months and is anticipated to reopen upon roundabout completion. In the meantime, drvers can use the northbound off-ramp at San Ysidro Road.

— The on-ramp at San Ysidro will be closed beginning March 13 until early 2025 (for the roundabout and highway work).

SOUTHBOUND HIGHWAY 101

— Sundays from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. will be one lane from Sheffield Drive to Carpinteria Avenue.

— Monday to Thursday nights from 9 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. will be one lane from Sheffield Drive to Carpinteria Avenue, with the on-ramp closed at South Padaro/Santa Claus Lane.

— March 13 to 16 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with the off-ramp closed at South Padaro/Santa Claus Lane.

— The on-ramp at Olive Mill will reopen by March 8. Until then, drivers can use the southbound on-ramp at Sheffield Drive until the ramp opens.

— The off-ramp at North Padaro Lane will reopen by March 10. In the meantime, drivers can use the detour at South Padaro Lane and Via Real until the ramp opens.

CARPINTERIA AVENUE FROM ESTERO STREET TO HIGHWAY 101

Flaggers will direct traffic (as needed) as crews build a new median island and bikeway connections.

OLIVE MILL ROUNDABOUT

The majority of construction occurs between 7 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. daily. Project information, including maps and a timeline, is available at www.SBROADS.com.

Crews will continue work on drainage improvements, roadway base, and paving. Work will continue on a new architectural wall. Flaggers will direct traffic as needed.

Caltrans says drivers can expect night work from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. March 12-14, and that will include some night-time noise. Flaggers will direct traffic as needed.

— Katherine Zehnder