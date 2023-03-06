TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Teen man killed in motorcycle crash

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – An 18-year-old Santa Maria man was killed Sunday morning when the motorcycle he was riding struck a car head-on on Foxen Canyon Road in the Santa Ynez Valley, Santa Barbara County Fire officials said.

The collision occurred around 10 a.m. when the man’s Yamaha R6 motorcycle hit a Honda Accord on the 7600 block of Foxen Canyon Road near Foxen Vineyard & Winery, south of Tepusquet, the California Highway Patrol said.

The car’s driver, Bobbie Dowdy, 42, of Arroyo Grande, and her passenger were uninjured.

Rescue workers arrived on scene but despite their CPR efforts, the unidentified motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, Capt. Scott Safechuck, a SB County Fire public information officer, said.

His identity was not released pending notification of kin.

According to the CHP, the collision occurred when, for some reason, the motorcycle, heading south, drifted across the double yellow line and hit the northbound Honda.

The rider was thrown off his motorcycle, the CHP said, adding that several witnesses provided him with aid until rescue workers arrived.

The CHP is investigating the accident but noted that weather, drugs and alcohol were not factors in the crash.

— Neil Hartstein

One stabbed in State Street fight

SANTA BARBARA — Santa Barbara Police officers responded to the 500 block of State Street Saturday night in response to a reported fight in progress which left one person with two stab wounds and the other with facial injuries, police said.

Officers determined that there was a physical altercation between several individuals that started inside a local business and spilled out on the street, according to Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale, the SBPD public information officer.

Two adult males were taken to Cottage Hospital’s emergency room for treatment with non-life threatening injuries. One sustained two stab wounds to his abdomen, and the other sustained facial injuries, police said.

The initial investigation revealed that the subjects involved in the fight were unknown to each other, and that one was from out of town, police said.

The incident was not gang related. At this time, no arrests have been made, and detectives are further investigating this case.

— Neil Hartstein