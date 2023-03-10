TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Caltrans awards $225 million-plus for projects

Caltrans announced Thursday that it is awarding more than $225 million for local projects designed to reduce traffic deaths and serious injuries on city and county roads.

Funding is provided through the federal Highway Safety Improvement Program.

“Safety is always Caltrans’ top priority,” Caltrans Director Tony Tavares said in a news release. “These projects will enhance system-wide safety features, including enhancing safety for people who walk and bike, and move us closer to our vision of reaching zero fatalities and serious injuries on roadways throughout the state by 2050.”

Projects were approved Thursday for Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Monterey, and Santa Cruz counties.

“This funding will enhance safety and improve infrastructure in several locations within our district,” Caltrans District 5 Director Scott Eades said.

The projects included $1.3 million in HSIP funds to install reflective backplates and larger signal heads on most of the signalized intersections in Santa Maria except State Route 135 (Business 101). The funding will also allow for adjustments to signal timing to increase pedestrian safety.

For more information, see dot.ca.gov/programs/local-assistance/fed-and-state-programs/highway-safety-improvement-program/approved-project-lists.

— Katherine Zehnder