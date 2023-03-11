TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

CHP seeks help to find missing man

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria office of the California Highway Patrol is seeking help from the community to locate a missing adult — Jeremy “Jay” Nehemiah Wooldridge.

Mr. Wooldridge was born on April 4, 1985. He stands 6 feet high and is 179 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Mr. Wooldridge has a scar on his forehead.

Mr. Wooldridge is a missing adult. He was last seen on the Central Coast.

Tips have come in that he was seen in Orcutt last week and may be headed to Tustin.

The family is desperate to find him due to his current medical condition.

If you have seen him recently, you’re asked to call Sherrell Wooldridge at 949-378-0113 or Timothy Wooldridge at 949-241-7541.

— Katherine Zehnder

Editor’s note: A photo of Jeremy Wooldridge was not available at press time. If it becomes available, it will be attached to the website version of this story.