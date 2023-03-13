Home Local TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER
LocalTraffic & Crime Blotter

TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

by Matt Smolensky 0 comment
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail

House damaged in fire

COURTESY PHOTO
Firefighters respond to a chimney fire in the 2100 block of Dermanak Rd. in Solvang on Friday.

SOLVANG – County Fire responded to a chimney fire in the 2100 block of Dermanak Rd. in Solvang on Friday.

The building involved was described as a large, two-story resident, and flames were reported coming from the roof and chimney box of the structure.

The residents of the house self-evacuated and no injuries were reported.

It took firefighters a little more than 20 minutes to extinguish the fire, which was knocked down by 9:52 p.m. Firefighters remained at the scene for some time after to mop-up.

The cause of the fire is under investigation

– Matt Smolensky

Lane closures lead to slowed southbound traffic

KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS
U.S. Highway 101 southbound traffic was especially heavy due to lane closures at the construction zone just past the Santa Barbara-Ventura county line, creating a major bottleneck as three lanes turned into one on Saturday.
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail

News-Press Associate Editor

Leave a Comment

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. Click "Accept" to agree and continue. Accept Read More