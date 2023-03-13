TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

House damaged in fire

COURTESY PHOTO

Firefighters respond to a chimney fire in the 2100 block of Dermanak Rd. in Solvang on Friday.

SOLVANG – County Fire responded to a chimney fire in the 2100 block of Dermanak Rd. in Solvang on Friday.

The building involved was described as a large, two-story resident, and flames were reported coming from the roof and chimney box of the structure.

The residents of the house self-evacuated and no injuries were reported.

It took firefighters a little more than 20 minutes to extinguish the fire, which was knocked down by 9:52 p.m. Firefighters remained at the scene for some time after to mop-up.

The cause of the fire is under investigation

– Matt Smolensky

Lane closures lead to slowed southbound traffic