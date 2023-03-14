TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Police respond to reported fight

SANTA BARBARA — Santa Barbara police responded early Sunday morning to a report of a fight involving two groups around 500 State St., where two victims sustained stab wounds.

Officers found two men in the downtown area involved in the fight after responding at 3:16 a.m., said Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale, the police department’s public information officer.

Sgt. Ragsdale said one victim was found in the first block of East Cota Street and a second in the first block of East Ortega Street. Paramedics transported both victims to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where they were reported to be stable but in critical condition.

Santa Barbara police detectives are investigating the incident. “It is not known at this time if this altercation was gang-related,” Sgt. Ragsdale said.

— Dave Mason