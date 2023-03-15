TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Vehicles collide in Orcutt

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY FIRE DEPARTMENT

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department rescues a woman from a minivan after a collision in Orcutt.

ORCUTT — A minivan and a white Tahoe collided Tuesday near Stillwell Road/East Clark, behind Santa Barbara County Fire station 26 in Orcutt.

The minivan was driven by a woman, who was its only occupant and required extrication. She was in critical condition and was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria.

The white Tahoe was occupied by the man driving it and one female child, neither of whom sustained injuries, Capt. Scott Safechuck, public information officer for County Fire, reported in a tweet on Tuesday.

— Katherine Zehnder