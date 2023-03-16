TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Goleta Holding DUI Checkpoint

GOLETA — The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office will hold a DUI checkpoint from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. Friday at an undisclosed location within Goleta.

Checkpoint locations are chosen based on a history of DUI crashes and arrests. During the checkpoint, officers will look for signs that drivers are under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, which provides law enforcement services for the city of Goleta, is committed to keeping the traveling public safe. “The safety of our community is and always will be our mission. Since it’ll be St. Patrick’s Day, we also ask you to celebrate responsibly,” Sgt. Noel Rivas said in a news release. “We are looking for impaired drivers because driving under the influence is dangerous and puts others on the road at risk.”

Impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Some prescription medications or over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving. The Sheriff’s Office reminds people to always follow instructions for medicine and read warning labels about driving or “operating heavy machinery,” which includes driving a car.

While medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal.

“If you plan on drinking or taking medications that may impact your ability to drive safely, plan on staying at home,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.

— Katherine Zehnder