TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Construction update: March 19 – April 1

Construction projects are ongoing on a number of different areas of Highway 101.

Spotlight: Traffic will be shifted onto the new southbound Highway 101 lanes in the Padaro segment between N. Padaro Ln. and S. Padaro/Santa Claus Ln. Crews will be preparing for the traffic lane shift throughout the week of March 26, and lanes will be shifted the night of April 1.

Northbound Highway 101

Sunday nights from 9 p.m. – 5 a.m., the highway will be one lane from Santa Monica Rd. to Sheffield Dr., off- and on-ramps at S. Padaro/Santa Claus Ln. and N. Padaro Ln.

March 19 from 9 p.m. – 5 a.m., the highway will be one lane from Sheffield Dr. to San Ysidro Rd. Crews will place temporary safety barriers in preparation for the on-ramp closure at San Ysidro.

Monday – Thursday nights from 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., the highway will be one lane from Santa Monica Rd. to Sheffield Dr. with off- and on-ramps at S. Padaro/Santa Claus Ln. and N. Padaro Ln.

Monday – Thursday days, the week of March 27, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. with on- and off-ramps at N. Padaro Ln.

The off-ramp at Olive Mill, closed for up to seven months, is anticipated to reopen upon roundabout completion. Until then, drivers can use the northbound off-ramp at San Ysidro Rd.

The on-ramp at San Ysidro will be closed beginning the night of March 19 until early 2025 (for roundabout and highway work).

Southbound Highway 101

Sunday nights from 10 p.m. – 7 a.m., the highway will be one lane from Sheffield Dr. to Carpinteria Ave. with on- and off-ramps at S. Padaro/Santa Claus Ln. and N. Padaro Ln.

Monday – Thursday nights from 9 p.m. – 7:30 a.m., the highway will be one lane from Sheffield Dr. to Carpinteria Ave. with on- and off-ramps at S. Padaro/Santa Claus Ln. and N. Padaro Ln.

Monday – Thursday days from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. with the on-ramp at N. Padaro Ln. and the off-ramp at S. Padaro/Santa Claus Ln.

N. Jameson Ln. by Oak, San Ysidro, and Romero Creeks

In an effort to work around upcoming storms and prepare for bridge construction later this year, crews will install nesting deterrents below Oak, San Ysidro and Romero Creeks. This is intended to prevent bird and bat nesting to prepare for upcoming bridge construction.

Carpinteria Ave from Estero St. to Hwy 101

Flaggers will direct traffic (as needed) as crews build a new median island and pave Carpinteria Ave. Consecutive ramps in the same direction will not be closed at the same time (unless where noted) to allow drivers to use a ramp before or after a closure. To view timelines, detours and maps, visit www.SBROADS.com and select the project segment.

Olive Mill Roundabout

The majority of construction occurs between 7 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

– Crews will continue work on drainage improvements, roadway base and paving. Work will continue on a new architectural wall. Drivers can expect flaggers as needed directing traffic.

– Please expect 5-10 minute delays throughout the construction area.

San Ysidro Roundabout

San Ysidro Roundabout construction is set to begin. The majority of construction occurs between 7:00 a.m. and 4:30 0.pm.

– Crews will work in the northwest corner of the intersection of N. Jameson Ln. and San Ysidro Rd. as well as at the northbound on-ramp at San Ysidro Rd. and the overcrossing sidewalk by the ramp. The northbound on-ramp will close the night of March 19 and remain closed through early 2025 for roundabout and freeway construction.

– Crews will remove old pavement, clear and grub vegetation, and begin grading for a new retaining wall.

– Utility companies will also continue work in the area and along N. Jameson Ln. Please expect flaggers directing traffic as needed for the roundabout project and utility work. Drivers can expect 5-10 minute delays throughout the construction area.

– Katherine Zehnder