TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

More information sought on sexual assault suspect

CARPINTERIA – Detectives from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office arrested 37-year-old Carpinteria resident Luis Antonio Ibarra Delgadillo, aka Anthony Ibarra, on March 9 for allegedly engaging in sexual acts with a child under 10, dating back to 2015.

Mr. Ibarra Delgadillo was arrested after an extensive confidential criminal investigation without incident. He is currently being held without bail at the Main Jail in Santa Barbara.

Based on their investigation, detectives believe there may be additional survivors of alleged sexual assault by Mr. Ibarra Delgadillo who have not been identified. The Sheriff’s Office would like to encourage anyone with knowledge of additional alleged crimes associated with him to contact Detective Swank by phone at 805-681-4150. If you would like to be anonymous, you can submit information online at sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip or by calling 805-681-4171.

Sheriff’s detectives coordinate closely with the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office’s Victim-Witness Program to ensure the needs of survivors are not overshadowed by the focus on the investigation and prosecution of the accused. Victim advocates are available to ensure that survivors are kept informed and supported throughout the criminal justice process. Survivors have the option of contacting the Victim-Witness Assistance Program directly at 805-568-2400 or toll free at 855-840-3232.

The Sheriff’s Office would like to remind survivors that they can also find support services through its community partner, Standing Together to End Sexual Assault. Services offered by STESA include a confidential 24-Hour hotline, legal and medical advocacy and accompaniment, and counseling. You can reach a STESA advocate at any time by calling 805-564-3696.

For more information, go to sbstesa.org.

– Neil Hartstein

Police arrest transient

SANTA BARBARA – Police arrested a transient after he allegedly entered several commercial properties illegally, broke into two vehicles, and damaged property around 800 E. Ortega St. and 600 N. Milpas St.

The Santa Barbara Police Department received a 9-1-1 call Sunday around 10:17 a.m. about a suspicious subject and his alleged criminal conduct, police said.

“Officers arrived and contacted a subject exiting through a window of a business in the 800 block of East Ortega Street,” Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale, the SBPD public information officer, said. “The subject attempted to flee from officers but was quickly detained.”

The subject was identified as Phillip Spencer Vinke, a 37-year-old transient. He was arrested on suspicion of commercial burglary, two vehicle burglaries, vehicle tampering, and vandalism.

Mr. Vinke was booked in Santa Barbara County Jail, with bail set at $20,000.

– Neil Hartstein

Airplane lands in Santa Ynez vineyard

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY FIRE DEPARTMENT PHOTO

An airplane makes an emergency landing in a vineyard shortly after taking off from the Santa Ynez Airport.

SANTA YNEZ – A single-engine aircraft went down Saturday morning due to engine trouble, and had to land in Sanja Cota Vineyard, adjacent to Santa Ynez Airport, Santa Barbara County Fire Department officials said.

The single-engine 1971 Maul M4 had to land shortly after takeoff, around 10:12 a.m., officials said.

The pilot glided toward the runway and made an emergency landing in the vineyard. There were four passengers on board, but no medical transport was required. There were no fuel leaks.

– Neil Hartstein