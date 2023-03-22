TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Lompoc shooting investigated

LOMPOC — The Lompoc Police Department received a call at 8:42 p.m. Sunday regarding a shooting that occurred in the 400 block of West Ocean Avenue.

When officers arrived, an individual was located with a wound, and officers applied life-saving measures until emergency medical services arrived.

Officers said they learned that one unknown Hispanic male had shot the individual, but two Hispanic males fled the scene after the shooting.

The wounded individual was flown to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria, where he was treated and kept for observation with a non-life-threatening injury.

Anyone with information about this shooting is encouraged to call the Lompoc Police Department. This case remains under investigation.

— Katherine Zehnder