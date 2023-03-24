TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Suspect arrested after highway pursuit

SANTA BARBARA — Law enforcement Thursday arrested a woman suspected in a parental kidnapping of a baby after a pursuit on southbound Highway 101.

Close to 11 a.m. Thursday, deputies responded to the area of Santa Barbara County Social Services on Camino Del Remedio to the report of a parental kidnapping that had just occurred.

Deputies spotted the suspect, 39-year-old Sandra Tapia of Canoga Park, fleeing the area in her Audi SUV on Calle Real at Camino Del Remedio, where they attempted to stop the vehicle.

Raquel Zick, public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, said Ms. Tapia failed to yield and led deputies on a pursuit along southbound Highway 101, exiting on Garden Street and then through city streets. The pursuing deputies lost sight of Ms. Tapia’s vehicle in the area of W. Pedregosa and De La Vina Street, where they terminated their pursuit.

The assisting deputies shared information with the Santa Barbara Police Department, who located Ms. Tapia, her vehicle and a 1-year-old girl in the 200 block of East Los Olivos Street.

Ms. Tapia was taken into custody at approximately 11:18 a.m. without further incident and was booked at the Main Jail in Santa Barbara on suspicion of kidnapping (felony), child endangerment (felony), evading (felony) and driving under the influence (misdemeanor). Ms. Tapia’s bail amount is pending.

Ms. Zick said the Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Santa Barbara Police Department for its teamwork in safely apprehending this suspect.

The infant was released to Social Services at the scene and was not physically injured.

— Katherine Zehnder

Sheriff’s Office releases suspect’s photo

SHERIFF’S OFFICE PHOTO

Luis Antonio Ibarra Delgadillo

CARPINTERIA –—The Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office has released the booking photo as part of its investigation into 37-year-old Carpintería resident Luis Antonio Ibarra Delgadillo, aka Anthony Ibarra. The photo is accompanying this story.

On Monday, the Sheriff’s Office shared information about the arrest of Mr. Ibarra, for felony violations of California Penal Code Sections 288.7(a), 288.7(b), and 288(a). These alleged violations have to do with engaging in sexual acts with a child under the age of 10, dating back to 2015.

Through their investigation, detectives became aware that the release of the suspect’s booking photo would aid in their investigation and assist in identifying additional survivors of alleged sexual assault by Mr. Ibarra Delgadillo.

The sheriff’s office would like to encourage anyone with knowledge of additional alleged crimes associated with Mr. Ibarra Delgadillo, to contact Detective Swank by phone at 805-681-4150. If you would like to be anonymous, you can submit information at sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip or by calling 805-681-4171.

Sheriff’s detectives coordinate closely with the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office, Victim-Witness Program to ensure the needs of survivors are not overshadowed by the focus on the investigation and prosecution of the accused. Victim advocates are available to ensure that survivors are kept informed and supported throughout the criminal justice process. Survivors have the option of contacting the Victim-Witness Assistance Program directly at 805-568-2400 or toll free at 855-840-3232.

The Sheriff’s Office would like to remind survivors that they can also find support services through its community partner, Standing Together to End Sexual Assault. Services offered by STESA include a confidential 24-Hour hotline, legal and medical advocacy and accompaniment, and counseling. You can reach a STESA advocate at any time by calling 805-564-3696.

For more information, see stesa.org.

— Katherine Zehnder

County Fire rescues surfer

ISLA VISTA — The Santa Barbara County Fire Department rescued a surfer Wednesday who was in the water, 200 yards from the 6800 block of Del Playa.

The surfer’s surfboard had washed ashore.

Two rescue water crafts were launched from Goleta Beach. The victim — a male surfer in his mid-40s — was pulled from the water and returned to Goleta Beach.

He was evaluated and had no medical complaints, said Capt. Scott Safechuck, County Fire’s public information officer, in a tweet.

Call time was 5:03 p.m.

— Katherine Zehnder