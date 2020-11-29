Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Garey Fire 50% contained

SANTA MARIA — A vegetation fire burned an estimated 13 acres Saturday afternoon near the intersection of Foxen Canyon and Orcutt Garey roads east of the city of Santa Maria, authorities said.

The Garey Fire was reported around 1:50 p.m. Saturday. The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded with a full vegetation response and arriving units reported smoke seen from a distance, said Capt. Daniel Bertucelli, fire spokesman.

Initial reports indicated the fire had burned two to three acres. The blaze was burning at a moderate rate of spread in moderate fuels. A fixed-wing air tanker assisted ground crews and two additional air tankers were ordered out of Paso Robles, he said.

As of 2:30 p.m., the fire was “being kept in check,” and crews were assisted in controlling the fire due to the road system in the area, Capt. Bertucelli said.

As of 5 p.m. Saturday, the fire had burned 13 acres and was considered 50% contained, he added. Two fire engines and a crew remained on scene Saturday night mopping up and patrolling the perimeter of the fire.

No injuries were reported and no structures were threatened or damaged.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

— Mitchell White

Fire damages Montecito home

MONTECITO — A single-family residence in Montecito was damaged Friday night in a two-alarm structure fire, authorities said.

The fire was reported around 11:40 p.m. in the 700 block of Park Lane. Arriving units found a working structure fire in the two-story home. A second alarm was called a short time later and additional resources were called to the scene, according to fire officials.

All occupants were able to exit the home and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

— Mitchell White

Closures planned for Highway 101 project

CARPINTERIA — Several lane closures are planned this week as work continues on the Linden and Casitas Pass Highway 101 widening project in Carpinteria.

From 9 p.m. tonight to 5 a.m. Monday, one northbound lane will be closed from Bailard Avenue to Santa Claus Lane, as well as from North Padaro Lane to Sheffield Drive. The closure will also include the onramps and offramps at Evans Avenue, Ortega Hill Road and Sheffield Drive. Similar intermittent overnight closures are planned Monday through Thursday, according to Caltrans officials.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, the northbound onramp at Linden Avenue will be closed as work crews transplant palm trees.

From 9 p.m. tonight to 7 a.m. Monday, one southbound lane will be closed from Sheffield Drive to North Padaro Lane, as well as from Santa Claus Lane to Casitas Pass Road. The closure will also include the offramp at Evans Avenue and the onramps at Wallace Avenue and Santa Claus Lane.

A similar closure will be enforced during overnight hours Monday to Thursday.

The southbound onramp at Sheffield Drive will be closed for the duration of the project. The offramp at Sheffield Drive will be closed for up to 16 months.

Flaggers will be in place to direct traffic at the San Ysidro Road and North Jameson Lane intersection during morning peak periods, from 7:30 to 9 a.m., Monday through Friday. New stop signs will be installed to create a four-way, stop-controlled intersection at the southbound 101 offramp and San Ysidro Road. Flaggers will assist in this area as needed.

The combination of new stop signs and flaggers will enable a better flow of traffic during the detour that uses the southbound 101 offramp at San Ysidro Road.

The southbound onramp and offramp at Reynolds Avenue remains closed for up to 16 weeks, and the offramp at Casitas Pass Road will be closed for at least six weeks.

Crews are working on drainage improvements on southbound 101 between Carpinteria and Reynolds avenues, as well as the highway ramps at Reynolds Avenue. Electrical work is also being done on the Reynolds freeway ramps.

The landscaping contractor is working on new irrigation lines and will then move over near Casitas Pass and Carpinteria Creek to install plants.

— Mitchell White