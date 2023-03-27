TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Deadly shooting in Orcutt

ORCUTT – Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting outside an Orcutt market on Saturday night and discovered the body of a Santa Maria man, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office said.

During the initial investigation, deputies discovered an off-duty Santa Maria Police Department police officer was on scene and involved in the shooting. No suspects are outstanding. The Sheriff’s Office is conducting the criminal investigation.

The Coroner’s Bureau confirmed the identification of the man who was fatally shot as 19-year-old Manuel Reyes Rios. Further investigation is being conducted to determine his cause and manner of death.

The identity of the Santa Maria Police Department police officer will be released at a later date.

The deputies responded at approximately 8:01 p.m. to the shooting outside Melody Market, 130 E. Foster Road in Orcutt.

Anyone with information to assist investigators is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division by calling (805) 681-4150. If you prefer to remain anonymous, you can provide information by calling our tipline at (805) 681-4171 or SBSheriff.org.

— Neil Hartstein

Fatal cardiac arrest on casino bus

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – An 82-year-old woman died Sunday morning on a casino transportation bus traveling on State Route 154 near the Lake Cachuma entrance, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department said.

The unidentified woman died as a result of cardiac arrest, officials said.

She was removed from the bus bathroom by the Santa Barbara County Parks Department prior to the arrival of county fire department paramedics.

Despite roadside resuscitation efforts, the patient was pronounced deceased at the scene.

— Neil Hartstein