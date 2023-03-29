TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Toyota Tacoma goes off highway into creek

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY FIRE DEPARTMENT PHOTO

Santa Barbara County firefighters use a rope system to rescue the driver of a Toyota Tacoma, which went down approximately 70 feet into a creek off Highway 101 near the Gaviota Tunnel.

GAVIOTA — A Toyota Tacoma went down approximately 70 feet Monday night into a creek off northbound Highway 101 and near the Gaviota Tunnel.

Santa Barbara County firefighters set up the rope systems to reach the vehicle. A 15-minute extrication was required.

The adult male driver was the solo occupant and had major injuries, said Capt. Scott Safechuck, County Fire’s public information officer.

The rope system was used to bring the patient up from the creek.

The patient was transported by air/Calstar to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The highway was closed during the rescue and reopened afterward.

— Katherine Zehnder