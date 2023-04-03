TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Police looking for 15-year-old runaway

LOMPOC – Lompoc police are urging the public’s health in locating a 15-year-old runaway.

The missing girl, Calie Castanon, is 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 90 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes and a double nose piercing.

She was last seen on March 28.

If located, contact Cpl. Strong at 805-736-2341

– Neil Hartstein

Teen arrested in connection with carjackings

SANTA MARIA – Santa Maria police have arrested a 17-year-old suspect in two armed carjackings in January.

The juvenile, whose name was not released because of his age, is a known gang member, police said.

He was considered the primary suspect in two separate carjackings that occurred in the City of Santa Maria on Jan. 25 and Jan. 30.

His arrest was the result of an ongoing investigation by detectives.

The Santa Maria Police Department’s Detective Bureau, with assistance from the Santa Maria Police Department’s SWAT Team, served search and arrest warrants at a residence in the 1200 block of W. Bethel Lane around 11 p.m. on Sunday, March 26.

The 17-year-old juvenile was taken into custody during the execution of the warrant service without incident.

He was booked into the Santa Barbara County Juvenile Hall on the following charges: carjacking (2 counts), vandalism, and gang enhancement.

– Neil Hartstein