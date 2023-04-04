TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Caltrans plans lane, ramp closures

VENTURA — Caltrans plans daytime closures of the Seacliff off- and on-ramps on southbound Highway 101 near Ventura today through Thursday, as well as overnight closure of the Seacliff off- and on-ramps and one southbound lane on Thursday.

Signs will be posted. Caltrans said motorists can expect delays. All work is subject to change due to weather.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Thursday, Seacliff’s southbound ramps will be closed.

From 7 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday, the Seacliff off- and on-ramps will be closed.

From 9 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday, one southbound lane will be closed.

Caltrans said one southbound lane and two northbound lanes will remain open overnight. Two lanes in both directions will be open during the day.

Check quickmap.dot.ca.gov for real-time traffic information.

Motorists traveling south on Highway 101 can reach state beaches on State Route 1 (Pacific Coast Highway) by continuing to the Main Street off-ramp in Ventura, making a U-turn to northbound Highway 101 and exiting at the State Beaches off-ramp.

La Conchita residents traveling south can use the same route but continue north on Highway 101.

Residents and businesses located near the freeway may experience noise, vibrations and dust associated with construction activities.

Caltrans reminds drivers to “Be Work Zone Alert” and to “Slow for the Cone Zone.”

– Neil Hartstein

No detour today at Gaviota Tunnel

GAVIOTA COAST — A project to clean the inside of the Gaviota Tunnel on Highway101 will no longer result in a detour today.

The project is canceled until further notice. An update will be provided once a new date is set.

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram at: Caltrans_D5.

– Neil Hartstein