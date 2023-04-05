TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Collision results in fatality

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY FIRE DEPARTMENT PHOTO

Emergency personnel respond to the scene of a head-on collision Monday in Santa Maria.

ORCUTT — A man was killed when his vehicle and another vehicle hit each other during a head-on collision Monday night on State Route 135 in Orcutt.

The adult male driver was the solo occupant of the first vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene, said Capt. Scott Safechuck, public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

A woman in the second vehicle was in serious condition and transported by air (Calstar) to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department had two paramedic engines and a battalion chief on the scene. The Santa Maria Fire Department had one engine there, and the scene also included Calstar, CHP and an ambulance.

Call time was 6:50 p.m., Capt. Safechuck said in a tweet.

— Katherine Zehnder

Firefighters respond to call about missing surfer

MONTECITO — The Montecito Fire Department responded to a call for an ocean rescue at approximately 6:30 p.m. Monday at Miramar Beach.

The first responders went to the beach after Miramar Resort employees called 9-1-1 to report they had lost sight of a kite surfer in the water. At 8 p.m., the missing kite surfer reported he rescued himself after abandoning his foil in the water.

Montecito Fire responded with a battalion chief, engine and squad. Assistance was provided by Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Department with a battalion chief, engine and rescue water craft, the Santa Barbara County Fire’s rescue water craft and helicopter, and Santa Barbara Harbor Patrol boat. The U.S. Coast Guard also launched a boat and helicopter to assist.

Search efforts were complicated by high winds in the area. National Weather Service LosAngeles had issued a wind advisory for Montecito due to strong winds 20-30 mph with gusts of 50-60 mph. A high surf advisory was also in effect.

The Montecito Fire Department reminds people to be cautious during hazardous weather conditions.

— Katherine Zehnder