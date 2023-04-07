TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Sheriff’s Office prepares for Deltopia

ISLA VISTA — The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office has developed a plan to respond to 2023 Deltopia, set for this weekend in Isla Vista.

The Outdoor Festival Ordinance is effective today through Sunday from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. within the area bounded by, and including, El Colegio Road, Camino Majorca to Storke Road, Ocean Road to Stadium Road and the Pacific Ocean in the unincorporated area of Isla Vista.

The sheriff’s office would like to remind the public that possession of an opened container of alcohol is prohibited on public streets, public sidewalks, public highways, public parking lots or public alleys and that Santa Barbara County Ordinance 36-3 will be enforced.

The sheriff’s office plans to offer its restorative justice program for some minor infractions. The restorative justice class is a voluntary program that requires participants to attend a two-hour presentation. The class focuses on safety in Isla Vista as well as improving community relations and partnerships. Participants will be assigned an hour of community service in Isla Vista.

Upon completing the class and community service, the participant’s fine will be waived and the citation will not go on their criminal record. You can find more information at sbsheriff.org/command-and-divisions/law-enforcement-operations/south-county-operations-division/isla-vista-foot-patrol.

Attendees may encounter the use of traffic barricades to reroute vehicles off streets with heavy pedestrian traffic. These barricades vary from a soft closure — where only residents are permitted past — to hard closures where no vehicle traffic is allowed.

The use of these barricades will take into consideration crowd size and the ability for first responders, including fire and medics, to access and respond to all areas of Isla Vista, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Residents can anticipate a soft closure to vehicle traffic starting at 10 a.m. Saturday on all roadways south of Trigo. Residents are encouraged to carry proof of address in their vehicle that include their name and the Isla Vista address. Examples of proof of address include government identification, a utility bill, school documents or lease.

Parking restrictions will be in place in Goleta on Friday and Saturday nights. You can find more information at cityofgoleta.org/your-city/neighborhood-services/neighborhood-services/temporary-parking-restrictions

The Sheriff’s Office plans to provide any breaking information to the media and the public using its Twitter accounts – @SBSOPIO and @SBSheriff.

— Katherine Zehnder