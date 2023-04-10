TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Man arrested for allegedly arranging to meet a minor for sex

SANTA MARIA — Santa Maria police arrested a Nipomo man on suspicion of arranging to meet a minor with the intent to engage in sexual acts, police said.

Detectives conducted an investigation on Tuesday that led them to believe an adult male suspect was arranging to meet with what he believed was a 14-year-old boy, police said.

The investigation revealed that Richard Cavazos, 58, allegedly was arranging to meet with the minor via social media.

At 7:50 p.m. Tuesday, detectives arrested Mr. Cavazos in a parking lot after he attempted to meet with what he believed was a 14-year-old minor, police said.

Mr. Cavazos was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of arranging and meeting with a minor with the intent to engage in sexual acts, a felony, police said.

Investigators believe there may be other victims connected to Mr. Cavazos who have not reported to law enforcement.

Anyone with information related to this or other unreported crimes involving Mr. Cavazos is encouraged to contact SMPD Detective Silver at (805) 928 – 3781 ext. 1346 or the Communications Center at ext. 2277.

— Neil Hartstein

Police respond to shooting in Lompoc

LOMPOC – Lompoc police responded at about 1 a.m. Saturday to the 500 block of South R Street for a call of shots fired and a gunshot victim on scene, police said.

The victim was located within a residence and was transported to a medical facility for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Through an investigation, it was found that subjects shot multiple times through the front door of a residence, striking the victim inside.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information relating to this case is asked to call the Lompoc Police Department’s Investigation Unit at 805-736-2341 ext 8169.

– Neil Hartstein