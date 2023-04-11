TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

More than 20 arrests made during Deltopia

ISLA VISTA – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office issued more than 150 citations and made more than 20 arrests related to the unsanctioned spring break event in Isla Vista known as Deltopia.

Both numbers are a lot higher than those from 2022.

The Deltopia weekend this year started on Friday and ended on Sunday.

During this time, the Sheriff’s Office and partner agencies issued 151 citations and made 23 arrests. In 2022, there were a total of 34 citations issued and four arrests, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The crowds were largest on Saturday and significantly higher than last year’s event, and many attendees had traveled to Isla Vista from out of the area, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The attendees were concentrated at residences along the ocean side of Del Playa.

During this same time, there was an increase in emergency medical calls, most of which were for acute alcohol intoxication. Deputies assisted fire and medics, responding to calls and clearing the roadway for their ingress and egress.

“Medical calls became so arduous that the Sheriff’s volunteer Search and Rescue team had to be activated to assist fire and medics,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

Most residents complied with the Outdoor Festival Ordinance, which went into effect at 6 p.m.

“The Sheriff’s Office wants to thank our community partners and first responders from Santa Barbara County Fire, American Medical Response, Alcoholic Beverage Control, University of California Police, the California Highway Patrol, Sheriff’s Search and Rescue, and Santa Barbara County Emergency Medical Services.”

– Neil Hartstein

Structure fire in Solvang

SOLVANG – Santa Barbara County firefighters responded Monday afternoon to a reported structure fire on the 500 black of Second Place.

The fire, reported at 3:23 p.m., was in a second-story apartment.

Two occupants were alerted to the fire by their smoke detector, County Fire officials said.

The fire was knocked down and confined to the apartment by SBC firefighters.

Both tenants were displaced because of fire damage.

County Fire remained on scene for mop-up.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

– Neil Hartstein

Volvo goes over side of SR 154

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – A Volvo sedan went 100 feet over the side of southbound State Route 154 on Monday afternoon, Santa Barbara County Fire officials said.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY FIRE DEPARTMENT PHOTO

Firefighters rescue occupants of a Volvo sedan that went over the side of State Route 154 along the San Marcos Pass.

The San Marcos Pass accident occurred in the 1700 block of State Route 154, which was closed to traffic temporarily in both directions as rescue workers used a rope system to assist two women in the Volvo from the road.

Both patients sustained minor injuries, and were transported by ground ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for evaluation.

ARTHUR VON WIESENBERGER / NEWS-PRESS

State Route 154 was closed temporarily in both directions while first responders rescued occupants of a Volvo sedan.

In addition to county firefighters, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, California Highway Patrol and an ambulance were on scene. Rescue workers responded around 1:38 p.m.

– Neil Hartstein

Seacliff ramps to close on Highway 101

VENTURA — Caltrans plans daytime closures of Seacliff off- and on-ramps on southbound Highway 101 near Ventura through Friday, as well as overnight closure of Seacliff off- and on-ramps and one southbound lane on Thursday.

Signs will be posted. Motorists can expect delays. All work is subject to change due to weather.

Today through Friday, Seacliff off- and on-ramps will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., as well as overnight from 7 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday. There will also be a closure of one southbound lane from 9 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday.

On Thursday, one southbound lane and two northbound lanes will remain open

overnight. Two lanes in both directions will be open during the day.

Check quickmap.dot.ca.gov/ for real-time traffic information.

Motorists traveling south on Highway 101 can reach state beaches on State Route 1 (Pacific Coast Highway) by continuing to the Main Street off-ramp in Ventura, making a U-turn to northbound Highway101 and exiting at the State Beaches off-ramp.

La Conchita residents traveling south can use the same route but continue north on Highway 101.

Residents and businesses located near the freeway may experience noise, vibrations and dust associated with construction activities.

– Neil Hartstein