Traffic, crime and fire blotter

Small machine fire in SM linen and laundry service

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Barbara County Fire Department reported to a fire at American Linen Rental, located at 2230 S Depot St. in Santa Maria, after 3 p.m. on Sunday. One of its machines sparked the fire, and occupants were evacuated.

When firefighters arrived, they found a small fire and a large amount of water overflowing. They canceled the request for an additional engine.

— Annelise Hanshaw

Brush fire in Lompoc quickly knocked down

LOMPOC — A small vegetation fire burned on the 1700 block of Tularosa Lane in Lompoc after 11 a.m. Sunday. Firefighters were concerned about three nearby structures, including a horse stable, but the fire was quickly contained.

The incident was knocked down in a couple of hours.

— Annelise Hanshaw