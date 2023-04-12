TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Fire at Lompoc school

LOMPOC — Crews responded to a fire alarm activation Sunday at Hapgood Elementary School, 324 S. A Street, Lompoc.

First responders arrived at 5:40 a.m. The first arriving crew saw smoke showing from a single-story building. Crews made access and found it was an exterior fire that had extended to the building.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department, Vandenberg Space Force Base, Lompoc Police Department and an AMR medic unit all responded with Lompoc Fire Department units. The fire was controlled, and crews were able to confine the fire to the exterior and one classroom.

The fire is still under investigation.

— Katherine Zehnder