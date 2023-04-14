TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Head-on collision on State Route 1

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Santa Barbara County firefighters respond Thursday morning to a head-on collision on State Route 1.

A head-on collision took place Thursday morning on State Route 1, one mile west of the Highway 101 interchange.

Santa Barbara County firefighters responded at 5:41 a.m. to the scene where three cars collided.

There were two injured patients. One was in critical condition and was flown to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital via Calstar, said Capt. Scott Safechuck, public information officer for County Fire.

State Route 1 was down to one lane on Las Cruces Grade with units on scene.

— Katherine Zehnder