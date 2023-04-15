TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Caltrans issues construction update

MONTECITO/SUMMERLAND/CARPINTERIA — Highway 101 median landscape planting will begin next week in Carpinteria between Linden and Bailard avenues.

Caltrans said motorists should expect daytime lane closures of the carpool lanes. The speed limit is reduced to 55 mph for safety throughout the construction areas. Two freeway lanes remain open in each direction during daytime hours.

NORTHBOUND HIGHWAY 101

On Mondays through Thursdays, from 9 a.m.- 7 p.m., there will be one lane (the carpool lane) from Bailard Avenue to Linden Avenue while crews work on landscaping for the median.

On Sundays from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., there will be one lane from Santa Monica Road to Sheffield Drive.

On Monday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., there will be one lane from Santa Monica Road to Sheffield Drive.

The on-ramp at South Padaro/Santa Claus Lane will be closed until late August. Drivers can use Via Real and the northbound on-ramp at North Padaro Lane.

The off-ramp at North Padaro Lane will be closed until mid-June. Until then, drivers can use the off-ramp at Lillie Avenue and Via Real.

The on-ramp at San Ysidro will be closed until early 2025 (for roundabout and highway work). Drivers can use the northbound on-ramp at Sheffield Drive.

The off-ramp at Olive Mill will be closed for up to seven months, reopening upon roundabout completion. Drivers can use the northbound off-ramp at San Ysidro Road.

SOUTHBOUND HIGHWAY 101

From Mondays through Thursdays, 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Fridays from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m., there will be one lane (the carpool lane) from Linden Avenue to Bailard Avenue while crews work on the median landscaping.

The off-ramp at Carpinteria Avenue will be closed Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The off-ramp at South Padaro/Santa Claus Lane will be closed April 24-27, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

On Sunday nights from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m., there will be one lane from Sheffield Drive to Carpinteria Avenue. And the off-ramp at South Padaro/Santa Claus Lane will be closed.

The on-ramp at Wallace Avenue will be closed Monday from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.

On Monday through Thursday nights, from 9 p.m. to 7:30 a.m., there will be one lane from Sheffield Drive to Carpinteria Avenue. The off-ramp at South Padaro/Santa Claus Lane will be closed.

From Tuesday through Thursday from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m., the off-ramp at Carpinteria Avenue will be closed. (The off ramp at South Padaro Lane will remain open).

OLIVE MILL ROAD BY NORTH JAMESON LANE

Crews will work on utility and drain improvements April 23-25 nightly between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Flaggers will direct traffic through the intersection.

SAN YSIDRO ROAD BY HIGHWAY 101

Crews will install underground supports the week of April 23 between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. nightly.

Flaggers will direct traffic through the intersection.

VIA REAL NORTH OF NORTH PADARO LANE

Flaggers will direct traffic from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through April 27 to move material from stockpiles.

SOUTH PADARO LANE UNDER HIGHWAY 101

South Padaro Lane will be closed under Highway 101 for bridge removal Monday through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. During the closure, drivers will be able to use the southbound off-ramp at South Padaro/Santa Claus Lane and the southbound on-ramp at Santa Claus Lane.

CARPINTERIA AVENUE FROM ESTERO STREET TO HIGHWAY 101

Flaggers will direct traffic (as needed) as crews remove old roadway and pave Carpinteria Avenue.

