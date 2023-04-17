TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Motorcyclist injured in Hwy. 154 crash

SANTA YNEZ — A motorcycle rider was injured Sunday afternoon after two vehicles struck his motorcycle on Highway 154 at Foxen Canyon Road, county fire officials said.

The accident occurred at 2:39 p.m.

A bystander performed CPR on the male motorcycle rider, officials said.

The patient was transported by ground ambulance with a fire paramedic to Santa Ynez Cottage Hospital.

No other injuries were reported.

The accident remains under investigation.

— Neil Hartstein

Man arrested for allegedly making threats with a gun

SANTA MARIA – Santa Maria Police patrol officers, responding to a report of a subject with a firearm in the 700 block of E. Meehan Street, investigated and determined a suspect had pointed a firearm at two adult victims at close range and threatened to kill them.

Thirty-year-old Santa Maria area resident Eric Locksley was determined to be the suspect with the firearm in this incident.

Patrol officers were on scene on Friday around 12:20 p.m. Detectives subsequently took over the investigation that resulted in arrest and search warrants being issued for Locksley and his residence.

At about 3 a.m. Saturday, detectives, with the assistance of the Santa Maria Police Department’s SWAT Team, served search and arrest warrants at a residence in the 1100 block of Hilltop Drive.

Mr. Locksley and an acquaintance, 30-year-old Rafael Lua Valencia, were both arrested during the warrant service operation.

Mr. Locksley was booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and criminal threats charges. Mr. Valencia was booked on an outstanding felony warrant for resisting a police officer out of Yuba County.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Santiago at (805) 928 – 3781 ext. 1362 or the SMPD Communications Center (805) 928 – 3781 ext. 2277.

— Neil Hartstein