TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Man surrenders to police after standoff

SANTA BARBARA — Santa Barbara Police arrested a 64-year-old resident Monday after a nearly two-hour standoff in which he barricaded himself in a Cambria Way residence following a domestic disturbance.

Police received a report of a domestic disturbance in progress around 12:17 p.m. Monday that was occurring in the 800 block of Cambria Way.

Officers arrived on the scene and safely removed the adult female victim from the situation.

The male suspect involved refused to exit the residence once police arrived. The Santa Barbara Police Crisis Negotiation Response Team and Special Weapons and Tactics Team responded to the scene.

After about two hours of negotiations, the suspect surrendered to officers without incident and was arrested at 2:28 p.m.

The arrestee was identified as a 64-year-old man who lives in Santa Barbara. He was transported to Santa Barbara County Jail in Santa Barbara and booked on suspicion of felony domestic battery. His bail is set at $50,000.

— Neil Hartstein

Lompoc police respond to shooting

LOMPOC — Lompoc Police responded to an early morning shooting scene Monday on Pine Avenue and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.

Police responded at 8:39 a.m. to the 400 block of West Pine Avenue regarding the shooting. Once officers arrived, they located a 62-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his right leg.

Once the scene was safe, AMR and Lompoc Fire arrived to treat the male victim. He was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital based on the life-threatening injury he had received. Lompoc High School was not placed on lockdown as there was no immediate threat.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Lompoc Police Department.

— Neil Hartstein

Caltrans plans Seacliff ramp closures

VENTURA — Caltrans plans daytime closures of Seacliff off- and on-ramps on southbound Highway 101 near Ventura through Friday, as well as overnight closure of Seacliff off- and on-ramps and one southbound lane on Friday.

Signs will be posted. Motorists can expect delays. All work is subject to change due to weather or construction-related issues.

During the day Tuesday through Friday, Seacliff off- and on-ramps will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

On Friday, Seacliff off- and on-ramps will be closed from 7 p.m. to 9 a.m. Saturday. In addition, one southbound lane will be closed from 10 p.m. to 9 a.m. Saturday.

One southbound lane and two northbound lanes will remain open overnight. Two lanes in both directions will be open during the day.

Check http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov for real-time traffic information.

Motorists traveling south on Highway 101 can reach state beaches on State Route 1 (Pacific Coast Highway) by continuing to the Main Street off-ramp in Ventura, U-turn to northbound U.S. 101 and exit at the State Beaches off-ramp.

La Conchita residents traveling south can use the same route but continue north on U.S. Highway 101.

Residents and businesses located near the freeway may experience noise, vibrations and dust associated with construction activities.

Caltrans reminds drivers to “Be Work Zone Alert” and to “Slow for the Cone Zone.”

— Neil Hartstein