TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Investigation continues into East Beach death

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office was working Thursday to determine what killed the 76-year-old man whose body was found in the surf off East Beach, 1100 E. Cabrillo Blvd., on Wednesday afternoon.

Santa Barbara police received a report of a found body at 3:12 p.m. Wednesday.

A community member flagged down a nearby AMR Paramedic Unit to report the incident. The decedent was later identified as a 76-year-old male.

“The SBSO Coroner is working on notifying next of kin, and the name is being withheld for this reason,” Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale, the Santa Barbara police’s public information officer, said Thursday. “The cause of death is currently under investigation by the coroner. At this time there does not appear to be any foul play involved.”

– Neil Hartstein

County Fire to check children’s car seats

GOLETA — The Santa Barbara County Fire Department will hold a free drive-up car seat installation inspection and booster check on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Santa Barbara County Fire Station 11, 6901 Frey Way, Goleta.

“Is your child’s car seat installed properly? Chances are it is not,” tweeted Sgt. Scott Safechuck, the department’s public information officer. “Our last event proved that 32 out of 34 car seats were found incorrectly installed.

“Please register for your car set inspection/installation at SBC Fire.com.”

A fire department news release said that up to 80% of car seats are installed incorrectly, and the department is urging parents to secure their car seats with the help of experts.

Appointments are recommended but not required.

For more information, call Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Trauma Services at 805-569-7521 or visit cottagehealth.org/seatcheck.

Vehicle, child and car seat must be present.

No citations will be issued. No driver’s license or vehicle reregistration is required.

– Neil Hartstein