TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Pedestrian hit by train near park

GAVIOTA — A male pedestrian was struck Friday morning by a train near Gaviota State Park.

The man was declared deceased at the scene when authorities arrived.

This incident caused the trains to stop until the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and law enforcement could evaluate the situation.

The cause of the accident is currently under investigation.

— Annika Bahnsen

Car collides with tree

SANTA BARBARA — Late on Thursday, a vehicle collided with a tree and caught on fire on Cathedral Oaks Boulevard in the Kellogg area.

This was a single vehicle accident that caused a fatality. Additionally, one person who was in the car was able to free themself and one other person involved had to be rescued by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The patients were transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for further assessment of injuries.

The road was temporarily closed in both directions.

The cause of the collision is currently under investigation.

— Annika Bahnsen