TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Four injured in Hwy. 154 crash

Four people were injured when two motorcycles collided with a third vehicle on State Route 154 on Saturday.

SANTA YNEZ – Four people were injured – two critically – when two motorcycles collided with a vehicle Saturday night at 2300 Highway 154, County Fire officials said.

The two motorcycle riders – one male and the other female – were reported in critical condition. Both were taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, one by ground ambulance and the other by Cal Star helicopter.

Two people in the sedan sustained minor injuries. They also were taken to Cottage Hospital.

– Neil Hartstein

Collision on Hwy. 101

The drivers of a pickup truck and a Subaru sustained minor injuries after a crash on Highway 101 on Saturday.

GOLETA – A pickup truck and Subaru collided Saturday night on Northbound Highway 101 at El Capitan Ranch Road, County Fire officials said.

The male pickup driver self extricated with minor injuries. The female Subaru driver required extensive extraction with minor injuries.

They were taken by ambulance to Santa Ynez Hospital for evaluation.

— Neil Hartstein

County firefighters respond to structure fire

LOS OLIVOS– County firefighters responded to a fire Friday afternoon in which a single-story residence was fully involved.

The structure fire was reported at 5:44 p.m.in the 3000 block of Ballard Canyon Road in Los Olivos/Santa Ynez Valley.

Firefighters initiated a first alarm response, plus sent two additional engines and two water tenders. The fire was knocked down at about 7:15 p.m.

County firefighters remained on scene for extensive overhaul and mop up.

All occupants of the house made it out safely. There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

– Neil Hartstein

Man killed in crash identified

SANTA MARIA – The man struck and killed by a vehicle near the intersection of Betteravia Road and Oakley Avenue on Monday evening has been identified as 56-year-old Walter Rouse, a local transient, Santa Maria Police said Friday.

His family members have been notified.

The SMPD Traffic Bureau is still investigating this collision and is asking the public for assistance with locating the suspect’s vehicle: a 2005 – 2010 Charcoal Gray Scion TC with a missing driver’s side mirror and front driver’s side bumper damage.

Mr. Rouse, a pedestrian, was struck by the vehicle at about 8:30 p.m. Monday. The driver of the vehicle did not stop and was last seen traveling westbound on Betteravia Road.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The police investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information was urged to call SMPD (805) 928-3781 x2277.

– Neil Hartstein

Teen hospitalized with gunshot wound

LOMPOC – Lompoc police officers responding to a reported shooting late Thursday found a 15-year-old male juvenile with a single gunshot wound, police reported Friday night.

The juvenile was transported to Marian Hospital and later to another hospital for a life-threatening injury, police said. The juvenile was still in critical condition when police issued their news bulletin.

Officers were dispatched to the area of North F Street and East Cherry Avenue at 10:35 p.m. Thursday night regarding the shooting.

Evidence from the investigation showed the juvenile and another subject associated with the juvenile were engaged in a shooting when the juvenile was inadvertently shot by his associate, police said.

The investigation is still ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to contact the Lompoc Police Department.

– Neil Hartstein