TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Driver dies after truck goes off highway

SANTA MARIA — A driver was killed Monday morning when his pickup truck went over the side of State Route 166 just west of Rockfront Ranch, Santa Barbara County Fire Department officials said.

The accident was reported at 8:14 a.m. Responding rescue workers found the pickup 300 feet over the side. The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.

County Fire responded, as did the Santa Maria Fire Department and U.S. Forestry Service.

Law enforcement handled the accident investigation.

— Neil Hartstein