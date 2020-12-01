Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Single-vehicle crash fatal for driver

SANTA BARBARA — A single-vehicle crash was fatal for the vehicle’s driver and sole occupant Sunday night.

At 11:42 p.m. Sunday, Santa Barbara Police Officers received a report of a rollover collision on Cabrillo Boulevard near Los Patos Way.

The driver had been traveling north on Highway 101 and exited at Hot Springs Road. Without stopping, the vehicle continued north through the Cabrillo Boulevard intersection and hit the curb and light pole on the opposite corner.

Upon impact, the vehicle rolled several times up the southbound off ramp of Highway 101. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and later found deceased.

The deceased’s name is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.

— Annelise Hanshaw

Section of State Route 246 closed due to road work

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY- On Monday, a Caltrans Maintenance team started a project to resurface State Route 246.

This begins a full closure of the highway at the project’s location, just east of the separation with Highway 1 to Mission Gate Road near N 12th Street. According to a press release, the closure will be in effect every day until Dec. 4 between the hours of 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Those traveling west can use an alternate route by detouring onto Purisma Road headed toward Lompoc, while those traveling west toward Buellton can use Highway 1 “H” Street to Purisma Road.

There will be electronic message boards set up to inform the public about this roadwork.

– Josh Grega