TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Shooting suspect arrested

SANTA MARIA POLICE PHOTO

Mario Zamora

SANTA MARIA — Santa Maria police detectives arrested a 19-year-old man Tuesday in connection with a shooting last month in which the suspect allegedly fired a gun toward a residence.

At about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, detectives, with assistance from Santa Maria SWAT Team members, served search and arrest warrants at a residence in the 1900 block of Estriga Court in Santa Maria.

The suspect, Mario Zamora, was taken into custody without incident during the execution of the warrant service. A search of the residence resulted in one stolen firearm, one unregistered firearm, firearm accessories, gang indicia and ammunition all being seized, police said.

Mr. Zamora was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of Shooting at an Inhabited Dwelling, Gang Enhancement and Weapons violations.

His arrest was a result of an ongoing investigation by detectives related to a March 23 shooting in Santa Maria.

At about 7 p.m. on March 23, a SMPD K-9 officer was patrolling the area of Thornburg and Newlove. The officer heard a loud bang before witnessing a male suspect fire a gun toward a residence, police said.

The suspect, later identified as Mr. Zamora, allegedly fled the scene in his vehicle, subsequently evading officers, police said. Officers on scene located evidence connected to the shooting including bullet strikes to a residence.

Approximately 10 minutes following the shooting, members of the California Highway Patrol and Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a hit-and-run traffic collision involving the same vehicle.

The vehicle was left behind, and subjects were seen fleeing the area on foot, police said. With assistance from the CHP and the Sheriff’s Office, one subject was detained. However, Mr. Zamora was not apprehended. Firearms were also reportedly recovered from the vehicle.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Hesch at 805-928 -3781, ext. 1349, or the SMPD Communications Center at 805-928-3781, ext. 2277.

— Neil Hartstein

Help sought for cold case

RECONSTRUCTED IMAGE BY CARL KOPPELMAN

This is a reconstructed image of Ventura Jane Doe by Carl Koppelman, investigative genealogist with the DNA Doe Project and a forensic sketch artist.

VENTURA COUNTY — Forty-three years after a young woman was found in a parking lot near Westlake High School in Thousand Oaks, she remains unidentified.

Now investigators with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office and the DNA Doe Project are asking the public to share information about a specific family tree.

The team of investigative genetic genealogists at the DNA Doe Project have been working to identify Ventura Jane Doe since 2018, analyzing distant cousin matches to her DNA profile and building a family tree to try to connect all her relatives and locate the right branch that will reveal her identity. It’s a daunting task, reaching all the way back to a couple who lived in a community known as Bajío de la Tesorera (or “La Blanca”) in the Mexican state of Zacatecas.

They have determined that one of Ventura Jane Doe’s parents is descended from Martin Parga (1847-1902) and Catarina Montellano (1853-1895), who had 14 children. Investigators would like to learn more about five of their daughters born in the latter half of the 19th century — Monica, Basilia, Feliciana, Josefa, and Sotera. Other than their birth records and a few records pertaining to Feliciana and three of her children, no records from the later lives of the five sisters or their descendants have been located.

“Due to a fire in the Civil Registry office in Ojocaliente, Zacatecas, where many of the births, marriages, and deaths of residents of La Blanca were recorded, much of the documentation was lost,” explained Carl Koppelman, investigative genetic genealogist with the DNA Doe Project.

There is a large community of people closely related to Ventura Jane Doe who currently live in the neighborhoods surrounding the Belvedere and Boyle Heights districts of East Los Angeles who have ancestral roots in La Blanca, Zacatecas, and have the same surnames of her closest known relatives — Parga, Lira, Aleman, Betancourt, Chavez, Chairez, Ramos, Ortiz and Ibarra.

The DNA Doe Project is asking for anyone with information regarding the five Parga sisters — Monica, Basilia, Feliciana, Josefa, or Sotera, and any of their spouses/partners or descendants — to email case-tips@dnadoeproject.org with the subject “Ventura.”

For more about the DNA Doe Project, see dnadoeproject.org.

– Neil Hartstein