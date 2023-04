Loma Alta Drive to reopen

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara’s Street Operations Division will reopen Loma Alta Drive between Coronel Street and West Canon Perdido Street to vehicular traffic on May 5.

The road will remain open for an estimated six months.

Loma Alta Drive may be closed periodically in the future in preparation for storm-related events.

To learn more, visit www.SantaBarbaraCA.gov/StreetsOperationsDivision.

– Neil Hartstein