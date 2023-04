Gunshot wound victim dies

LOMPOC — Robert Kenner, 62, of Lompoc died from complications from a gunshot wound, Lompoc police reported Thursday.

Lompoc police Sgt. Jorge Magana said the police department was informed Wednesday of Mr. Kenner’s death. The gunshot wound happened on April 17 in the 400 block of West Pine Avenue in Lompoc.

Detectives determined the injury was the result of an accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound, Sgt. Magana said.

— Dave Mason