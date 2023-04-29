TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Helicopter rescues couple in Los Padres Forest

A couple was rescued Friday morning from the Manzana Trail in Los Padres National Forest.

The Santa Barbara County Air Support Unit rescued the wife, although the reason for the rescue is unknown. Her husband accompanied her to Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital in Solvang. He was experiencing dehydration symptoms.

They traveled by helicopter and landed at the Santa Ynez Airport.

On arrival, the husband and wife were then escorted to the Solvang hospital.

There are no current updates to the situation.

— Annika Bahnsen

Sheriff’s Office expands free Narcan Distribution Program

The Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office announced it has expanded the free Narcan Distribution Program to include all sheriff’s stations.

This program aims to distribute Narcan (naloxone) to members of the public and increase awareness for the ongoing opioid crisis. Narcan is a lifesaving drug that the Sheriff’s Office urges everyone in the public to have in case of emergency.

Visit www.sbsheriff.org for the list of locations and to learn more about the program.

— Annika Bahnsen