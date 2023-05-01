TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

College fair held for jail inmates

SANTA BARBARA – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office Jail Programs Unit hosted an inaugural college fair last week for the people incarcerated at the Main Jail to help prepare them to re-enter society once released from custody.

On Monday, April 24, Sheriff’s Office staff along with faculty and administrators from Santa Barbara City College (SBCC), set up information booths where they shared information with incarcerated individuals about the wide range of student services and programs that are available.

“Women and men incarcerated in California state prisons and county jails encounter many barriers and obstacles to reentry,” said Noel Gomez, SBCC Instructor and Coordinator of the Rising Scholars Program. “However, having access to higher education in prison, county jails, and on college campuses can help facilitate successful reentry.

“Oftentimes, formerly incarcerated women and men hesitate to make that first visit to a community college campus and begin the enrollment process,” he said. “During the college fair, staff and faculty were able to send a strong message to those in custody that the academic programs and student services at SBCC can foster and enable their success. More importantly, those currently incarcerated were able to feel welcomed at SBCC.”

Representatives from SBCC shared information on programs including: Basic Needs Center, DSPS, EOPS/CARE, CalWorks, Rising Scholars, Financial Aid, Non-Credit Programs, School of Extended Learning, Transfer Achievement Program, Transfer Center, Raíces: First Year and Beyond, Student Health Services, Ethnic Studies, Chemistry, Psychology, Mathematics, Administration of Justice, and Culinary Arts.

— Neil Hartstein