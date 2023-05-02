TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Firefighters tackle structure fire

SANTA BARBARA — County firefighters responded early Monday to a structure fire that left one man in critical condition.

The fire in a single family residence in the 500 block of Halkirk Street was reported at 3:49 a.m.

Arriving firefighters found two female occupants outside. One resident had to be rescued by fire personnel.

The man was found unresponsive. Rescue workers performed CPR. The man was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in critical condition.

The two women self-exited without injuries.

The fire was knocked down at 4:07 a.m. It was contained to the room of origin.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department and one engine from the Santa Barbara City Department responded.

Firefighters remained on scene for mop-up.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

— Neil Hartstein