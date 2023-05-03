TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Man dies in collision

SANTA BARBARA — A man was killed Tuesday after a U.S. mail courier vehicle collided with the motorcycle he was riding shortly before 5 p.m., Santa Barbara County Fire Department officials said.

Responding rescue workers assessed the rider’s condition and pronounced him deceased at the scene.

The accident, reported at 4:51 p.m., occurred in the 4200 block of Marina Drive, which was closed for the accident investigation.

— Neil Hartstein

89-year-old man reported missing

MONTECITO — The California Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert for an 89-year-old at risk/missing person.

Robert Pace — who’s 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds and has white hair and blue eyes — was last seen about 4 p.m. Monday in Montecito. Mr. Brown was wearing a white shirt with blue stripes, Navy blue pants and brown shoes.

He was driving a 2017 gray Toyota Tacoma with California plates 11866E2.

The Silver Alert was distributed by the CHP on behalf of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone who spots Mr. Brown is urged to call 9-1-1.

— Neil Hartstein