TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Man dies after being hit by train

MONTECITO — A man was killed Tuesday evening when he was struck by an Amtrak train in Montecito, officials said.

The incident occurred at 6:31 p.m. along the railroad tracks near Channel Drive and Monte Cristo Lane, Raquel Zick, public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, said Wednesday.

The Montecito Fire Department responded, as did the Sheriff”s Office and an AMR ambulance, Christina Favuzzi, Montecito Fire Department public information officer, said.

“(We) responded to the scene with our standard response for a traffic collision, which includes an engine and squad with paramedics and a battalion chief,” she said.

An adult male victim was declared deceased at the scene, Ms. Zick said.

“We will release the name pending notification of next of kin,” she said.

The incident caused a delay for the train, officials said.

— Neil Hartstein

Three people hurt in rollover

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY FIRE DEPARTMENT

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responds to the scene of a vehicle rollover Wednesday on northbound Highway 101, just north of State Route 1.

SANTA BARBARA — A vehicle rollover Wednesday afternoon left three people injured, officials said.

The accident involving a GMC pickup truck occurred about 4 p.m. on northbound Highway 101 just north of State Route 1, Santa Barbara County Fire officials said.

An adult woman passenger was flown by helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The adult woman driver and a minor girl passenger were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Two of three northbound lanes were closed by the California Highway Patrol, which was investigating the accident.

— Neil Hartstein

Coroner’s Bureau identifies man killed in collision

SANTA BARBARA — The man killed Tuesday when his motorcycle and a U.S. Mail courier vehicle collided was identified Wednesday by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff Office Coroner’s Bureau.

He was identified as Michael Joseph Figone, 46, of Santa Barbara. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the mail vehicle was not injured.

The accident on Marina Drive at Alisa Lane occurred shortly before 5 p.m.

The Santa Barbara office of the California Highway Patrol is handling the accident investigation.

— Neil Hartstein