TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Lecture to focus on debris flow risk reduction

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – County Fire officials are urging residents to catch a special lecture on “Living with Fire, Floods, & Debris Flows” on May 11. Experts will explore risk reduction, forecasting strategies, and effective risk communication.

The lecture is part of UCSB’s wildfire prevention and policy lecture series.

Panelists will discuss strategies to reduce the risk of debris flows associated with heavy rains, fire and flood; approaches to forecasting; and strengths and challenges associated with communicating risk.

The discussion will be held at Henley Hall, UCSB.

A reception will be held from 4:45-5:30 p.m. The panel discussion will run from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.

– Neil Hartstein