TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Lompoc police investigate shooting deaths

LOMPOC — At approximately 3 a.m. April 30, Lompoc police Officers responded to the 1600 block of West Pine Avenue regarding a domestic violence incident.

While en route to the call, a neighbor reported seeing a gunshot victim on his porch. As a result of the preliminary investigation, officers located one deceased victim and another victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

The second victim was transported to the hospital for medical aid.

One suspect has been taken into custody. He was identified as Zavian Chappelle, a 60-year-old man.

On May 2, the Lompoc Police Department received information the second shooting victim had succumbed to his injuries sustained on the night of April 29. The suspect was booked on a second count of homicide. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to call the Lompoc Police Department.

This case remains under investigation, and no further information is currently available.

The first victim was identified as Cassandra Butler, a 59-year-old woman.

The second victim was identified as Tyree McPherson, a 29-year-old man.

— Neil Hartstein

Structure fire in Lompoc

LOMPOC — At about 10 a.m. on Saturday, Lompoc Fire Department crews responded to a structure fire in the 1000 block of Alden.

The first arriving crews had heavy fire and smoke showing from a garage on a single family home.

Crews made quick access to search the interior of the home for any possible rescues.

All occupants had exited the home safely.

The fire was contained to the garage due to fire crews’ swift suppression.

Santa Barbara County Fire, Vandenberg Space Force Base, Lompoc Police Department and an AMR medic responded with Lompoc Fire units.

The fire was controlled and fire crews performed salvage to assist the occupants, followed by overhaul to completely extinguish the fire.

The Red Cross was called to help with a total of six occupants, three dogs and three cats.

No injuries were reported.

The fire is under investigation.

— Neil Hartstein

Seacliff ramps to be closed

VENTURA — Caltrans plans daytime ramp closures this week through Friday on northbound Highway 101.

Signs will be posted. Motorists can expect delays.

Here are the details:

— 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Northbound U.S. 101 Seacliff off- and on-ramps will be closed.

La Conchita residents traveling south on Highway 101 during work hours can continue to Main Street off-ramp in Ventura, make a U-turn to northbound Highway 101 and travel north to the off-ramp at Santa Barbara Avenue.

— Neil Hartstein