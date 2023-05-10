TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

New federal cases target fentanyl suspects

SANTA BARBARA — Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown joined federal authorities and law enforcement leaders Tuesday at a news conference, where officials announced a dozen new federal cases targeting alleged fentanyl dealers who, in all but one case, allegedly sold fentanyl and fake pills containing fentanyl that directly resulted in the death of at least one victim.

The announcement, made on Fentanyl Awareness Day, includes the indictment of Kaelen Wendel and Michael Villapania for distributing fentanyl that led to the death of one jail inmate and serious bodily injury to a second at the Northern Branch Jail near Santa Maria on Oct. 20, 2022.

An intensive investigation was conducted by the Sheriff’s Office Special Investigation Bureau, with the assistance of the Drug Enforcement Administration, revealing that 31-year-old Kaelen Wendel of Lompoc, an inmate who had been arrested for outstanding property crime warrants, allegedly had smuggled fentanyl into the jail and into the housing unit where the overdose occurred.

Michael Villapania, 35, of Santa Barbara, an inmate who had been arrested for an outstanding probation warrant, a property crime warrant and a warrant for bringing narcotics into jail, allegedly conspired with Kaelen Wendel to sell some of the fentanyl in exchange for jail commissary items.

“Law enforcement agencies nationwide are working to combat the fentanyl crisis through various strategies, including increased border security, enhanced drug interdiction efforts and targeted enforcement against drug traffickers,” Sheriff Brown said. “In response to this crisis, law enforcement agencies have also had to adapt their approach to protecting our communities from the scourge of fentanyl. “We are working in partnership with public health officials and community members, leaders, and organizations to increase awareness and educate the public about the dangers of fentanyl, and to make substance use treatment available to those who are addicted, and to adopt harm-reduction strategies including widespread distribution of Narcan, which can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

“But prevention, treatment and harm reduction efforts alone are not going to solve the fentanyl problem our nation grapples with today,” he said. “We must also resolutely enforce the laws against those who cavalierly manufacture and distribute dangerous drugs like fentanyl without any regard for the lethal consequences of their reckless actions.”

Sheriff Brown closed by thanking the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the Drug Enforcement Administration for their partnership and dedication to this investigation, which led to the indictment of Kaelen Wendel and Michael Villapania.

“Today we send a strong message to those in Santa Barbara County who sell or distribute this poison,” he said. “It will not be tolerated. If you choose to sell fentanyl in our communities, you do so at your own risk. The sheriff’s office and our federal partners will continue to investigate and prosecute those responsible for fentanyl-related overdose deaths, to the fullest extent of the law.”

— Neil Hartstein

Man suspected of possessing weapons and drugs

SANTA MARIA — A Santa Maria man who was found shot earlier this month has been arrested on suspicion of possessing weapons and drugs, and of driving a stolen vehicle, police said Monday.

On May 1 at about 1 a.m., Santa Maria police officers were sent to the 300 block of East Monroe regarding a fight call. Officers arrived on scene and located 53-year-old Jose Arturo Meza lying on the ground suffering from a recent and severe gunshot wound.

A loaded firearm was found at the scene, and officers believe a shooting occurred just prior to their arrival. Mr. Meza was subsequently transported to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria, where he was treated, admitted and is expected to recover from his injuries.

SMPD detectives took over and continued the investigation. Ultimately, Mr. Meza allegedly was found to be in possession of a loaded, unregistered and non-serialized semi-automatic pistol.

First responders located about 11 grams of suspected methamphetamine and approximately six grams of suspected cocaine, allegedly in Mr. Meza’s possession. The vehicle Mr. Meza allegedly was driving near the time of the shooting was also confirmed to be stolen from the San Diego area.

A week later, on May 8, at about 1 p.m., Mr. Meza was released from the hospital and taken into custody by detectives related to this investigation. He was booked on suspicion of possession of drugs while armed with a loaded firearm; being a felon in possession of a firearm; being a felon in possession of ammunition; possession of a stolen vehicle; and a parole violation.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Cole Whitney at 805-928-3781, ext. 1329, or the SMPD Communications Center at 805-928-3781, ext. 2277.

— Neil Hartstein

Police arrest man suspected of vandalism

SANTA MARIA POLICE PHOTO

Samuel Santiago-Francisco

SANTA MARIA – Santa Maria police officers responded Sunday at approximately 8:30 a.m., to a call for service of a man acting erratically, vandalizing residences, and attempting to burglarize vehicles, police said Monday.

The man was later identified as 21-year-old Santa Maria resident Samuel Santiago-Francisco.

Mr. Francisco was contacted by officers in the 300 block of W. Tunnell Street, with a long piece of rebar in his hand that he allegedly was using to damage property. Police repeatedly asked him to drop the weapon. But he allegedly ignored the officers’ requests and raised the rebar over his head and began walking toward the officers.

It was later determined Mr. Francisco allegedly was under the influence of a controlled substance.

Officers on scene used less lethal impact devices to subdue Mr. Francisco and take him into custody without incident. He was booked on suspicion of vandalism, being under the influence of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.

— Neil Hartstein