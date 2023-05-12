TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Man pleads guilty to arson

SANTA BARBARA — Santa Barbara County District Attorney John T. Savrnoch announced Thursday that Zacchaeus Taylor pled guilty to one count of arson of property for a fire started on June 23, 2022, near La Cumbre Plaza.

Pursuant to a plea agreement with the District Attorney’s Office, Mr. Taylor will be sentenced to three years in state prison and will be required to pay restitution and register as an arson offender for life.

The charge stemmed from an arson committed by Mr. Taylor near 3845 State St. outside of the Furniture Gallery by Mattress Mike.

The fire grew outside the building before setting off an overhanging fire sprinkler system, which ultimately controlled and extinguished the fire.

Unfortunately, the sprinkler system also caused significant flood damage to inventory of the Furniture Gallery.

It was a difficult time for Mr. Gustason, the owner of Mattress Mike, who had been dealing with COVID-19 logistical issues when the fire occurred.

Many furniture items damaged by the fire suppression had already been sold and were being prepared for shipping when they needed to be replaced.

Sentencing is currently set for June 28 in Department 2 of the Santa Barbara County Superior Court in Santa Barbara.

“This successful prosecution was due to the tenacious work of city fire investigators corroborating with Santa Barbara police detectives and district attorney investigators to ensure Mr. Taylor was held accountable for his crime,” District Attorney Savrnoch said.

— Neil Hartstein

MADD honors law enforcement

CAMARILLO — Mothers Against Drunk Drivers recognized law enforcement officers throughout the Tri-Counties area on Thursday for their efforts in keeping local streets and communities safe by arresting drunk or impaired drivers.

The yearly event was held at the Spanish Hills Country Club in Camarillo and was well represented by all agencies, including the district attorney’s offices from all three counties.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Deputy John Valenti was awarded the “Top DUI Officer” for arresting 68 DUI drivers. This was the second year in a row he was recognized for his efforts, and last year he had the most arrests in the Tri-Counties area with 130.

Also recognized were Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Deputy Celeste Johnson for 44 arrests, Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Deputy Kody Kiesow for 33 arrests and Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Senior Deputy Rockwell Ellis for 25 arrests.

During a speech, Oxnard Police Chief Jason Benites remembered what a senior officer once told him when he first became an officer. “Each drunk driver is driving a 2 ½-ton weapon, and it’s our job to make sure we disarm that weapon before they hurt or kill themselves or someone else.”

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, about 1.5 million people are arrested on any given year for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. That means that one out of every 121 licensed drivers are arrested for drunk or impaired driving.

MADD’s focused goal is to end impaired driving for good. Since its founding, the organization has served as a lifeline for thousands of victims and survivors, and drunk driving fatalities have been cut in half — but members refuse to stop there. The work of the deputies honored by MADD exemplifies a shared goal of ending this 100% preventable crime.

— Neil Hartstein

Bridge work to start in late May

LOS OLIVOS — A project to replace the Alamo Pintado Creek

Pedestrian Bridge on the south side of State Route 154 near Los Olivos is expected to begin construction the week of May 22.

This project will also remove a retaining wall adjacent to the bridge and install rock slope protection.

The bridge will be closed to all pedestrians, bicyclists and equestrians during

construction.

Bicyclists will need to use State Route 154 or a local street to cross the creek.

State Route 154 shoulder and/or lane closures may be implemented periodically

during construction.

During work hours, one lane will always remain open with flaggers controlling traffic flow.

This bridge was constructed in 1912. In 1971, a new bridge structure, Alamo Pintado Creek Bridge, was built on a new alignment 40 feet upstream from the original structure.

At that time, local citizens contacted the state to preserve the 1912 structure so it could be used as a pedestrian/equestrian trail bridge.

The contractor for this $3.9 million project is M.C.M. Construction Inc. of North

Highlands in Sacramento County. It is scheduled to be complete by summer 2025.

— Neil Hartstein