TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Deputies arrest Ojai man on suspicion of drug possession

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE PHOTO

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office reported seizing these drugs from an Ojai man who overdosed in Carpinteria.

CARPINTERIA — Santa Barbara County deputies and detectives have reported seizing a large amount of dangerous drugs from an Ojai man who overdosed in Carpinteria.

On April 22, deputies responded in the 5900 block of Birch Street in Carpinteria for a report of a subject who was unresponsive in a vehicle. When they arrived, they found the subject, later identified as 26-year-old Christopher Elizalde from Ojai, unresponsive with drug paraphernalia in his lap. The vehicle also held a large quantity of dangerous drugs including suspected fentanyl, M30 pills, cocaine and ketamine.

Sheriff’s deputies worked with detectives from the Special Investigations Bureau to author search and arrest warrants for Mr. Elizalde and his Ojai residence. Later that evening, detectives served a search warrant at Mr. Elizalde’s home where they recovered additional fentanyl, heroin, oxycodone M30 pills, and cocaine.

As a result of this investigation, approximately 2.9 ounces of ketamine, 1.82 pounds of fentanyl, 1.16 pounds of cocaine, 4.6 ounces of heroin, 4.7 ounces of methamphetamine, 616 oxycodone M30 pills, and 50 benzodiazepine pills have been taken off the streets.

Mr. Elizalde is being held on $260,000 bail for charges including possession of various illegal drugs as well as transportation and sales of these drugs.

— Annika Bahnsen

SBPD to host remembrance ceremony



SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Police Department is hosting a remembrance ceremony for National Police Week at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The ceremony will be held on the front steps of the police department, 215 E Figueroa St.

The SBPD will be honoring those fallen law enforcement heroes who have given their lives or become disabled in the line of duty for the safety, protection and service to their community.

In 1962, President John F. Kennedy proclaimed May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day to honor law enforcement officers who have lost their lives or become disabled in the line of duty. Additionally, he proclaimed the week on which it falls, as Police Week, in recognition of the service given by officers who protect the communities in which they serve.

The SBPD encourages all Santa Barbara community members who wish to remember those fallen officers to join.

— Annika Bahnsen

May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness month

During May, the Santa Barbara Police Department is marking Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month.

The SBPD wants to remind drivers to always look twice for motorcycles. Safe riding and driving practices, and a shared responsibility from all road users, will help everyone get to their destination safely.

Police offer these tips for drivers: Do not follow a motorcycle too closely and always keep a safe distance. Always check mirrors and blind spots before changing lanes, and if you see a motorcycle with a signal on, be careful.

Additionally, Santa Barbara police want to remind motorcyclists of some safety tips as well such as wearing the proper equipment, make sure you ride defensively, and don’t assume a driver can see you.

— Annika Bahnsen